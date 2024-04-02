Godzilla is said to only appear in around 8 minutes of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

HQ

If you had any doubt that Godzilla and Kong are two of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, all you need to do is look at the global box office numbers for their latest outing. Despite Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire having a rumoured budget of around $135 million, the movie is said to have already recouped its production costs by coming off an Easter weekend debut of just shy of $200 million.

The remarkable thing about this opening weekend is that Godzilla barely had to show up to work to even get people to flock to his latest film, as X user President of Physical Media has stated that the iconic radioactive lizard only appears in the film for eight minutes of its near two-hour runtime. Kong's appearance is no doubt significantly higher, but not mentioned, but as for how Godzilla's screentime stacks up to his previous outings in The Monsterverse, this eight-minute showing is actually not much worse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently the third highest-grossing film of 2024, falling behind Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two, which have clocked almost $350 million and $630 million, respectively, at the global box office.