English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

Godzilla is invading Minecraft

This is not a drill! I repeat. This is not a drill!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was confirmed a couple of days ago that The King of Monsters is back, this time ready to destroy Minecraft in no less than four adventures (by the Japanese studio Team-KYO), which are all based on the movies.

Mojang promises us a piece of DLC "covered in iconic memorabilia", when you select which of the four adventures to play from the screening rooms, and each of them will be based on a different movie and be vastly different from each other for maximum variation.

Sounds good, doesn't it? Check out the Minecraft x Godzilla trailer below.

HQ
Minecraft

Related texts

0
Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

1
MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content