Godzilla is invading Minecraft

HQ

It was confirmed a couple of days ago that The King of Monsters is back, this time ready to destroy Minecraft in no less than four adventures (by the Japanese studio Team-KYO), which are all based on the movies.

Mojang promises us a piece of DLC "covered in iconic memorabilia", when you select which of the four adventures to play from the screening rooms, and each of them will be based on a different movie and be vastly different from each other for maximum variation.

Sounds good, doesn't it? Check out the Minecraft x Godzilla trailer below.