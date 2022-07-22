Cookies

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Godzilla has made its return to the Blunderdome

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has received a bunch of new outfits relating to the Monsterverse.

HQ

Back in 2020, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout welcomed the King of the Monsters to the Blunderdome, when it brought a Godzilla outfit to the game. Today, that very outfit has made a return and with it comes a selection of other Monsterverse outfits as well.

Available to pick up until July 25, the selection of outfits include; Godzilla, Godzilla 1995, Mothra and King Ghidorah. There is also currently Mecha Godzilla available in-game as well, as part of the ongoing Season Pass, if you are interested in completing the Monsterverse collection.

To see how each of the outfits look in-game, be sure to catch the gameplay trailer for the latest Godzilla collaboration below.

HQ
