Godzilla becomes police chief in Tokyo for a day

I don't know how anyone can commit crime in Gotham, or Metropolis. Knowing that someone in a cape is going to break your body likely beyond repair makes robbing that liquor store feel pretty pointless.

I'd imagine the criminals of Tokyo were facing a similar feeling when Godzilla was made chief of a police station in the city for a day. In a video posted online by Kaiju No.14, we can see police officials standing next to an admittedly shorter version of the king of monsters.

We're not sure if Godzilla managed to solve any crimes, but he did get to walk around Tokyo with a cool sash on his shoulder, escorted by police through the streets. Likely this mini parade was enough to ward off any potential criminals.

Do you want Godzilla keeping your streets safe?