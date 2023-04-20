Godzilla and Kong will be back next year

The Monsterverse will officially be expanding next year, as production company, Legendary, has announced that a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is set to drop in 2024. Revealed as part of a short new teaser trailer, we're told that this movie will be known as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which suggests that the film will explore the events after the colossal heavyweight fight between the radioactive lizard, giant monkey, and the robotic counterpart of the former.

While Legendary has kept plot details about the film under wraps for the most part, we do know that the film will be exploring a new threat from the Hollow Earth, and that this will see Kong and Godzilla teaming up yet again to save the world from devastation.

Check out the teaser for the film below, and let us know what you'd like to see happen in this sequel.