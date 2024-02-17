Godzilla and Kong are said to have a "buddy-cop" dynamic in upcoming film

HQ

The Monsterverse is a very weird cinematic universe. Often it can be very mature, looking at the human impact that primordial monster fights can have and presenting it in an almost horror-like manner. Then the next minute it's chaotic and action-packed and silly, with almost no human element whatsoever. We've seen this with Godzilla into Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Kong: Skull Island into Godzilla vs. Kong. Now it seems to be happening again with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire picking up after Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

We say this because Empire has had the chance to speak with director Adam Wingard, who is helming the upcoming flick. In that interview, Wingard goes as far as to reveal how Godzilla and Kong will work together in the movie, and it seems to draw inspiration from Lethal Weapon of all places.

"There's a bit of a truce — Godzilla's in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth. It wasn't, 'Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue! The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong.

"My influences are always embedded with the '80s, and the '80s were prime for [that] storyline. There's a lot of misunderstanding - the way that the monsters communicate isn't straightforward."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will see the two primordial beasts teaming up to face off with the simian threat of Skar King. We'll see how this buddy-cop dynamic works in effect when the film debuts on March 29, 2024 in cinemas.