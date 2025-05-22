Godzilla and Kong are getting a theme park ride in South Korea

HQ

The Monsterverse is about to make its debut in the world of theme parks. It has been revealed that Legendary and Toho Co. Ltd has signed an agreement with the South Korean Lotte World Adventure to bring a Godzilla and Kong-themed ride to the park.

The attraction will be dubbed Kong x Godzilla: The Ride and it's set to not only be the largest investment this park will have made on an attraction to date, but also the world's first Monsterverse attraction too.

We're told in a press release that the ride will be built on the current site of the Jungle Adventure, and that the ride itself is described as the following: "With the help of Godzilla, Kong will take riders through a thrilling adventure of his newfound kingdom."

The exact opening date for the ride has not been mentioned, but we do know that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will arrive in cinemas in 2027, so perhaps launching in line with that makes sense...?

