Godzilla and Kong are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on May 11

Activision has finally quashed the rumours of a Godzilla vs. Kong crossover coming to Call of Duty: Warzone by simply revealing that on May 11 the two famous monsters will be arriving in the battle royale to some degree. There has yet to be an official explanation as to how the pair will be incorporated into Warzone, but the teaser trailer has shown Kong and Godzilla about to slug it out on the island of Caldera, which suggests that there could be a large fight on the horizon when May 11 arrives.

What we do know is that the crossover is coming as part of an event called Operation Monarch, and that as part of the event, Caldera is seeing a few updates when Season 3: Classified Arms arrives on April 27. There will be a new point of interest called Dig Site, with what seems to be a skeleton of a Skullcrawler from Kong: Skull Island, as well as a new Gulag (called Hold) that has been designed by the developer Toys for Bob.

There will also be a bunch of other updated points of interest around the map that are getting a redesign to coincide with Operation Monarch, including Runway, Peak, and Lagoon. This incorporation of Operation Monarch is said to have a "great impact on Caldera" and causing something to stir and boom from underneath the island.

Otherwise, as a lot of this content starts with Season 3, Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a few new multiplayer maps, some new weapons and challenges in Zombies, and both Vanguard and Warzone will be getting the usual influx of new weapons, bundles and operators to look out for - with some of the bundles being tied to the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover.

Check out the roadmap for Season 3: Classified Arms below.