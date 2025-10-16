GodsTV will have an "ambitious and kind of psychopathic" transmedia approach

It's increasingly commonplace to see video games look towards other mediums as a way to expand their storytelling and narrative options. The idea of transmedia is bigger than ever, and this is something that the upcoming television content-inspired shooter/slasher GodsTV will look to tap into as well.

During our recent appearance at BCN Game Fest, we caught up with creative director and founder of developer Melbot, Josema Roig, to learn more about the transmedia approach that they have in place for GodsTV.

"So we are very ambitious and kind of psychopathic about certain things," begins Roig. "Originally we were looking for a partner to do, like, some animation for the game. And then we contacted the guys at Spud Gun who are the team behind Mashed on YouTube - and they have five point something million subscribers - and my initial pitch was, 'hey, we'd love to do something for the game'. And they were like, 'what about YouTube content? What about an animated show?' So we're like, 'dude, that would be amazing' because we can cut costs on how we make the game and how we make the TV show. The idea is to start with, like, some shorter episodes presenting the contenders and in time have, during the Early Access, a way to relate to the show and the game.

"So this is something that is kind of a secret. But we want to introduce things that happen outside the game that we reference in the game. But you have to watch the show to get the full thing. And then there will be things that happen in the animation that we answer in the game. So you want the full experience? You have to watch on YouTube, and then you have the game to play through it."

You can see the full interview below to also hear about the current state of the game and what Melbot needs to do before launching the game in its Early Access state.