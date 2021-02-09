Gods Will Fall DLC plans announced

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Clever Beans just revealed the future DLC plans for their action game Gods Will Fall. The DLC pack "Valley of the Dormant Gods" will be divided into three parts: the first two will drop in Q2 2021 and the last one will be released in Q3 2021.

Each content update will bring a new god realm and swarms of mignons, also God encounter, cosmetic items and skills, etc. Two new barbarous warrior weapon classes will also be introduced into the game via the first two content drops, one at each. More new features will also be added into the overworld.

Other than the premium DLC, the developer also plans to release a free update called "Dolmen Depths" for all players in Q2. No specific date announced so far, but we expect to hear more details soon.

It's worth noting that if you own the game's Valiant Edition, then "Valley of the Dormant Gods" is already included in this package. You'll receive the content via automatic updates.

Check the roadmap below. Are you looking forward to the updates?

Thanks nintendoeverything