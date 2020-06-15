Gods & Monsters dev build accidentally went live on Stadia

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft had to deal with a little mess late this week because several videos of a project called Orpheus appeared on social media. The unfamiliar name covered up the actual title of a game we know as Gods & Monsters. A small demo of this adventure was uploaded to Google's Stadia streaming platform and several people were able to download and access this unfinished build. Eurogamer spoke to Ubisoft about the incident and found out that this version is apparently about a year old. This can be recognized very easily since not all objects and characters were properly displayed in the leaked material.

While the title's heroine is walking around the world, fighting monsters and talking to various NPCs, we could take a look at some of the mechanics that Ubisoft was experimenting with. Something very striking is the climbing mechanic, which is very reminiscent to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many of the videos had to be deleted, although of course, you can still find some in the wide web. Google apologized for the leak at Kotaku's request and of course took the file offline a few minutes after the incident.

We will see Gods & Monsters on Ubisoft's digital event "Ubisoft Forward" next month, where the game will apparently also get its new name - Orpheus. What we've seen from this adventure so far looks like a solid mix of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a very colourful presentation.