Godcat reveals exactly when Exploding Kittens lands on Netflix

Netflix is adapting and turning the beloved and popular card game Exploding Kittens into an animated series. We've known about this for a while and even that it is set to make its debut on the streamer next month, however, what we had yet to be told was the firm and exact release date. Thankfully, this has now changed.

Tom Ellis' Godcat has released a message where he reveals that the show will be coming out on Netflix on July 12. He also takes it upon himself to apologise for some of life's biggest horrors, including hurricanes and murder hornets.

Take a look at the message below and for an actual taster of what this show is set to be like, you can find the latest trailer below too.

