Godbreakers is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on 23 October

Swedish studio To The Sky's hack and slash project is taking shape, and after a summer in which many people have been able to try it out thanks to the release of the demo on Steam (we ourselves also had access to a pre-release version in July) it seems that the developer feels ready to offer us its multiplayer battles in full version.

Godbreakers has released a new trailer and in it we're told that the release date for the game on PC and PS5 has been set for 23 October, so we're just under three weeks away from seeing how this roguelite co-op action game where you take on hordes of enemies, steal their powers and use them against them turns out.

Interesting, isn't it? Check it out below.