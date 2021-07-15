God of War's Kratos is Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers

The highly anticipated War for Wakanda expansion is set to make its way to Marvel's Avengers in August, which among many other things means we'll get to play as Black Panther. Late last year, rumours started swirling about who's voicing the agile avenger, and these have finally been confirmed.

Entertainment Weekly has the honour of officially revealing that Christopher Judge, probably best known as Teal'c in Stargate SG-1 and Kratos in God of War, will play Black Panther and T'Challa in Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda. EW has also interviewed Judge and the developers, so there are a few interesting details in there, including the fact that Judge first turned down the role because he felt no one should take on the role after the late Chadwick Boseman. He then changed his mind after talking with his family.

Another titbit that will get people talking is that the developers claim War for Wakanda will deliver more than 25 hours of more content, so Square Enix wasn't kidding when telling us this will be the biggest add-on yet by an extremely large margin.

We'll learn more about this in a Twitch stream at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST tomorrow, which hopefully includes a specific launch date.