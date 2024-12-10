God of War's art director has joined Naughty Dog

HQ

Last May, Santa Monica Studio lost its phenomenal art director Raf Grassetti, who instead went to the upstart Netflix studio founded by Halo veteran Joseph Staten. Together they were going to make big games, but the talented artist has decided to return home.

Grassetti confirms that he's back with the PlayStation family again, but this time with Naughty Dog. We know that Naughty Dog has several projects in development right now (two of them being brand-new franchises and another being The Last of Us: Part III), and we don't know exactly which one Grassetti will be working on.