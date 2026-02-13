God of War Trilogy Remake revealed

We've been hearing rumours of numerous God of War announcements for some time now. A return to old Kratos, the next steps for the new, bearded version. Tales of a metroidvania in there somewhere too. Now, as the last announcement of PlayStation's State of Play, we got not one but two major reveals for our favourite god killer.

TC Carson, the OG voice actor for Kratos, is back for the God of War Trilogy Remake, which didn't get more than a light reveal teaser, as Carson told us we won't see more of that game for some time. But, when it comes back, it's coming back in a big way.

Carson then revealed a "passion project" between Sony Santa Monica and Mega Cat Studios, the long-rumoured metroidvania showing a younger Kratos, back in his Spartan days as he fights the monsters and beasts rampaging through ancient Greece.

Back to the trilogy remake, though, which we can start to speculate on now it has been officially confirmed. Considering the use of remake in the title, we can probably hope for something a little more than a graphical overhaul. It would perhaps be controversial to change up the beloved combat of the older games, but it's possible Sony Santa Monica has some extra spice added into those classic titles. We'll only know when we get that upcoming, big reveal.