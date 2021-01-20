God of War studio confirmed to be working on a new game

We already knew that Santa Monica Studio is working on what many just call God of War: Ragnarök and that it's at least officially set to launch later this year. This fact has lead many to wonder why the studio started searching for lead writers, concept artists and other big positions a while back. The most obvious answer has now been confirmed.

The God of War creators have posted a job listing for an "Art Director", and the description makes it very clear that it's for an unannounced project. Not only that, I've heard it is a new intellectual property, something the studio hasn't done since it lent a hand with Hohokum back in 2014 (unless you count the cancelled science-fiction game we only got concept art from). This could mean that Cory Barlog, creative director of 2018's God of War and a couple of other games in the series, will finally get his wish of creating a brand new universe.

Don't expect any more information about than that for a few years, though, as most of the job listings clearly indicate that the project is very early in development and the large majority of the studio is helping out with the God of War sequel these days.