God of War sequel is seemingly called God of War: Ragnarök

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Sony was in a cheeky mood when the company decided to announce the inevitable sequel to 2018's astounding God of War last summer. The only thing we got was the logo drawn as the world serpent in ice with runes embedded in it, Kratos saying "Time grows near. You must prepare yourself" and the tagline "Ragnarök is coming". Having Ragnarök written in bigger letters and the fact that Santa Monica has put a lot of focus on that word both in the reboot and social media afterwards lead many, including us, to believe the sequel would be called God of War: Ragnarök. The developers refused to confirm that however, and the game has even just been called "God of War Sequel" on Sony's own websites. Until today.

Because Sony had its latest investors meeting tonight, and included this interesting image as part of a segment about the post-launch line-up for PlayStation 5.

It's important to note that Sony has used tentative titles and fan-made logos for these kinds of things in the past, so this isn't a totally clear confirmation of the name. Cory Barlog's, the creative director on God of War, reaction on Twitter sure gives some credence to it, however, and I doubt Sony would share something fake about what might be its most anticipated game. Still, we'll see what the Japanese company says when the official delay to 2022 gets announced in the not too distant future.