God of War: Ragnarök's Tyr might not be done

HQ

Kratos' saga is over. Well, his saga rampaging through Midgard and the Norse pantheon of gods is at least. Now that God of War: Ragnarök has launched and concluded this arc of the Ghost of Sparta's story, many have been wondering about what comes next for the God of War. Fortunately, there are many different avenues that can be explored following the conclusion of Ragnarök, and one that we probably didn't expect could revolve around Tyr.

Speaking at PAX East this year, Ben Prendergast, the voice actor behind Tyr has stated that there is more in store for the character. As reported on by Shark Games, here is what Prendergast told fans during a retrospective panel.

"All I'll say is this - it isn't the last you've seen of Tyr."

Prendergast then proceeded to add that he "knows a little, but doesn't know much," so whether this comment is in relation to a Tyr spinoff or just another role in the next God of War game remains to be very unclear.

Would you be interested in a God of War Tyr spinoff? After all, he is the Norse pantheon's God of War, so it would be fitting.