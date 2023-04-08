Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök's main theme has an English translation

It's about as depressing as you'd expect.

Bear McCreary has recently revealed the English translation of Kratos' main theme in both 2018's God of War and its sequel, letting us know just how the music relates to the character and his journey.

The theme for 2018's God of War is melancholy, as it reflects Kratos after he left Greece for Midgard. God of War: Ragnarök's theme does alter the lyrics slightly, as we see more of the God of War's reflection on his past and how he wants to shape his future.

Check out the theme from the 2018 game below:

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain.

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain. Son of war.

Truth denied. Wounds remain.

Heal his rage.

Exiled god. Storm of hate. Growing fear. Wounds remain. Confront the past.

Divine plague. My sins laid bare.

Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

Curse of blood. Beyond repair.

Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

He will leave. I've no redemption.

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain.

Exiled god. Storm of hate. Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

Growing fear. Wounds remain.

He's in pain. He needs a father not a god. Curse of blood. I've no redemption.

Wounds remain. Confront the past.

God of War: Ragnarök

