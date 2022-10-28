God of War: Ragnarök's launch trailer has debuted

HQ

God of War: Ragnarök is almost here. The Santa Monica Studio developed sequel is less than two weeks away from launch, and while that's still likely longer than many of you want to wait, the Californian company is looking to ease that wait by serving up yet another trailer.

This time, it's the launch trailer that has dropped, and this gives another look at the next journey that Kratos and Atreus will be undertaking, while also giving a glimpse at the sorts of locales, enemies, and new faces they'll meet along the way.

Be sure to give it a watch and also look to play God of War: Ragnarök for yourself when it launches on PlayStation consoles on November 9.