God of War: Ragnarök's game director would love to make a Castlevania game

There have been reports and stories that Santa Monica Studio has a lot on its plate already, despite only shipping the acclaimed God of War: Ragnarök a few weeks ago. The PlayStation studio no doubt is thinking about its next major release, while using its publishing division to help get other smaller scale projects out in the wild, but with Ragnarök in the books, what would game director Eric Williams like to work on next if he could choose?

Castlevania it would seem. Speaking on the Kinda Funny Spoilercast podcast recently, Williams revealed that he would love an opportunity to get his mitts on Konami's iconic series.

"You guys can make it happen, because you have the audience of the world here... I don't know what I'm doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania licence, we would love to make that."

Would you like to see what a Castlevania game would look like if it was handled by the studio that gave us God of War, and led by the man who helmed Ragnarok?