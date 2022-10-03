Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök's age-rating confirms it won't be for kids

The ESRB's mature isn't exactly surprising.

We're now mere days away from PlayStation Studios and Santa Monica Studios revealing that God of War: Ragnarök has gone gold and is ready to launch on November 9, so let's warm up to that with the least surprising news about the game.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has just published its age-rating for God of War: Ragnarök, and it's obviously an M for mature, which means it'll get a 18+ from our PEGI. Why? Well, because:

"Players explore various realms and engage in frenetic hand-to-hand combat against human-like raiders and fantastical creatures (e.g., centaurs, trolls, dragons). Players use axes and chained blades to battle enemies, often resulting in large blood-splatter effects and dismemberment. Players can perform finishing attacks that depict close-up impalement via bladed and hand-held weapons; repeated axe strikes to a creature's neck results in decapitation. The words "f**k" and "sh*t" are heard in the game."

This means Kratos' last adventure in Norse mythology will continue the series' tradition of delivering some brutal visual and audible stuff in five weeks, so look forward to some sweet gameplay and our review in what I expect will be early November.

God of War: Ragnarök

