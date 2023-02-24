Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
God of War Ragnarök wins big at the DICE Awards 2023
Sony Santa Monica's behemoth won seven awards, while Elden Ring took home five.
While your eyes may have been glued to the State of Play presentation last night, the DICE Awards also took place, celebrating the best in 2022's gaming calendar.
Unsurprisingly, the two games taking home the most awards were God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring, which picked up seven and five wins respectively. God of War Ragnarök didn't manage to take home the Game of the Year award though, as that prestigious trophy went to Elden Ring once more.
Check out the awards and winners list below:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
Elden Ring
WINNER - God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
WINNER - God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
God of War Ragnarok - Atreus
WINNER - God of War Ragnarok - Kratos
Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition