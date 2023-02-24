Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War Ragnarök wins big at the DICE Awards 2023

Sony Santa Monica's behemoth won seven awards, while Elden Ring took home five.

While your eyes may have been glued to the State of Play presentation last night, the DICE Awards also took place, celebrating the best in 2022's gaming calendar.

Unsurprisingly, the two games taking home the most awards were God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring, which picked up seven and five wins respectively. God of War Ragnarök didn't manage to take home the Game of the Year award though, as that prestigious trophy went to Elden Ring once more.

Check out the awards and winners list below:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation


  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

  • Elden Ring

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • The Callisto Protocol


Outstanding Achievement in Character


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas

  • God of War Ragnarok - Atreus

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok - Kratos

  • Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

  • Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Metal: Hellsinger

  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • Gotham Knights

  • Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story


  • Elden Ring

  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

  • IMMORTALITY

  • NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • WINNER - Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year


  • Bayonetta 3

  • Grounded

  • Neon White

  • Sifu

  • WINNER - Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year


  • WINNER - God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • NORCO

  • Stray

  • TUNIC

Fighting Game of the Year


  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

  • WINNER - MultiVersus

  • Rumbleverse

  • SpiderHeck

  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year


  • F1 22

  • WINNER - Gran Turismo 7

  • Need for Speed Unbound


Role-Playing Game of the Year


  • Citizen Sleeper

  • WINNER - Elden Ring

  • Weird West

  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year


  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23

  • Mario Strikers: Battle League

  • MLB The Show 22

  • NBA 2k23

  • WINNER - OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year


  • WINNER - Dwarf Fortress

  • IXION

  • Marvel's Midnight Suns

  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

  • Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year


  • Cosmonious High

  • Moss: Book 2

  • WINNER - Red Matter 2

  • Tenatcular

  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game


  • IMMORTALITY

  • Neon White

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

  • WINNER - TUNIC

  • Vampire Survivors


Mobile Game of the Year


  • Diablo Immortal

  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

  • IMMORTALITY

  • WINNER- MARVEL SNAP

  • Poinpy

Online Game of the Year


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23

  • WINNER - FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

  • MARVEL SNAP

  • Rumbleverse


Outstanding Achievement in Game Design


  • WINNER - Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarok

  • MARVEL SNAP

  • TUNIC

  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction


  • WINNER - Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • IMMORTALITY

  • TUNIC

Game of the Year


  • WINNER - Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • Vampire Survivors

