God of War Ragnarök wins big at the DICE Awards 2023

HQ

While your eyes may have been glued to the State of Play presentation last night, the DICE Awards also took place, celebrating the best in 2022's gaming calendar.

Unsurprisingly, the two games taking home the most awards were God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring, which picked up seven and five wins respectively. God of War Ragnarök didn't manage to take home the Game of the Year award though, as that prestigious trophy went to Elden Ring once more.

Check out the awards and winners list below:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation



Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course



Elden Ring



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



Moss: Book 2



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



Stray



The Callisto Protocol







Outstanding Achievement in Character



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas



God of War Ragnarok - Atreus



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok - Kratos



Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy



Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition



A Plague Tale: Requiem



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



Metal: Hellsinger



Moss: Book 2



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



Gotham Knights



Somerville



Outstanding Achievement in Story



Elden Ring



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



I Was a Teenage Exocolonist



IMMORTALITY



NORCO



Outstanding Technical Achievement



A Plague Tale: Requiem



WINNER - Elden Ring



God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



Teardown



Action Game of the Year



Bayonetta 3



Grounded



Neon White



Sifu



WINNER - Vampire Survivors



Adventure Game of the Year



WINNER - God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



NORCO



Stray



TUNIC



Fighting Game of the Year



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R



WINNER - MultiVersus



Rumbleverse



SpiderHeck



THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV



Racing Game of the Year



F1 22



WINNER - Gran Turismo 7



Need for Speed Unbound







Role-Playing Game of the Year



Citizen Sleeper



WINNER - Elden Ring



Weird West



World of Warcraft: Dragonflight



Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Sports Game of the Year



EA SPORTS FIFA 23



Mario Strikers: Battle League



MLB The Show 22



NBA 2k23



WINNER - OlliOlli World



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year



WINNER - Dwarf Fortress



IXION



Marvel's Midnight Suns



Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator



Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters



Immersive Reality Game of the Year



Cosmonious High



Moss: Book 2



WINNER - Red Matter 2



Tenatcular



The Last Clockwinder



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game



IMMORTALITY



Neon White



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge



WINNER - TUNIC



Vampire Survivors







Mobile Game of the Year



Diablo Immortal



Gibbon: Beyond the Trees



IMMORTALITY



WINNER- MARVEL SNAP



Poinpy



Online Game of the Year



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



EA SPORTS FIFA 23



WINNER - FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker



MARVEL SNAP



Rumbleverse







Outstanding Achievement in Game Design



WINNER - Elden Ring



God of War Ragnarok



MARVEL SNAP



TUNIC



Vampire Survivors



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction



WINNER - Elden Ring



God of War Ragnarok



Horizon Forbidden West



IMMORTALITY



TUNIC



Game of the Year