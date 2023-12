HQ

It has only been a few days since Santa Monica Studio officially announced God of War: Ragnarök's free Valhalla expansion, so it's kind of crazy that it'll be available in a few hours. This also means some of you might not understand what this update is all about, which is why Bruno Velazquez and Mihir Sheth have stepped in-front of the camera to show off and explain 5 of the most important things about Valhalla.