news
God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök to get a free roguelite DLC next week

It's called Valhalla and sees Kratos facing countless new threats.

HQ

It wouldn't be The Game Awards without Santa Monica Studio making an appearance in some form, and surprise surprise we have now got precisely that. It was just revealed that God of War: Ragnarök will be getting a DLC that is entirely free to download and that will see Kratos facing a new roguelike challenge.

It's called the Valhalla update, and as you can probably infer from the trailer for the DLC below, it will see you having to face countless hordes of foes without being defeated, else you will essentially return to square one due to its roguelite nature.

The description for the mode states, "Embark with Kratos to Valhalla on a deeply personal and reflective journey towards a future he never thought possible. Master challenges of mind and body on an unraveling adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarök with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre."

Valhalla will launch on both PS4 and PS5 next week, on December 12, 2023.

HQ
God of War: Ragnarök

