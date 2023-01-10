Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök takes the top spot for the first week of boxed sales in the UK

Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action-adventure game continues to rake in the sales.

HQ

It's a New Year and now that we're into the second week of 2023, the UK boxed sales for the first week of January have been revealed. The UK Interactive Entertainment body (UKIE) has revealed the top 40 games that made up the physical sales chart for the week ending January 7, and following its impressive launch in November, its God of War: Ragnarök that continues to excel and has taken the top slot.

The game finds itself above the second place FIFA 23 and the third placing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with the top ten then being a Nintendo lockout. Positions 4-10 are occupied by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Violet, Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokémon Scarlet, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, and finally New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

As there hasn't been any significant release in a few weeks, there are no new entries to be aware of as it stands.

Have you played any of the games making up the top ten list?

God of War: Ragnarök

