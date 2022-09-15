God of War: Ragnarök story trailer looks into Kratos and Atreus' upcoming journey

HQ

It's around two months until God of War: Ragnarök debuts on PlayStation 4 and 5, and with that being the case, Sony and Santa Monica Studio has released an all-new trailer as part of the recent State of Play broadcast, and this one dives into the motivations behind Kratos and Atreus' upcoming journey.

We get to see the pair travelling across several realms and fighting monsters and beasts of all kinds, and even get a teaser of the fight we have all been waiting for: Kratos vs. Thor. It's only a very brief teaser we should say, but seeing Mjolnir and the Leviathan Axe coming together is definitely an impressive moment.

You can check out the story trailer for the game below, and can look to play God of War: Ragnarök on November 9, 2022.