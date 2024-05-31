God of War Ragnarök requires PSN account to play on PC

HQ

Last night, during the PlayStation State of Play presentation, we had official confirmation that Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök would be launching for PC this September. Less than two years after it launched on PS4 and PS5, the conclusion of Kratos and Atreus' Norse adventure is coming to PC players.

There's just one slight catch, and that is the dreaded return of the PSN account requirements. We all know about the controversy that went down with Helldivers II, and how Sony eventually walked back the requirement. At the bottom of the blog post explaining God of War Ragnarök's arrival on PC, we can see that the game will require a PSN account.

The same thing happened with Ghost of Tsushima, and it means essentially that 177 countries and territories won't be able to play the game at all. Considering the game is entirely singleplayer this does seem strange, but we'll have to see if anything will change.