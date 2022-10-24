God of War: Ragnarök plays up to 120fps on PS5

HQ

It's become quite common for video games to offer multiple graphical modes on the current-gen consoles, and God of War: Ragnarök will be no stranger to this. In fact, the Santa Monica Studio title will actually be going above and beyond here with several options, one of which even brings 120fps gameplay to PS5 players.

As noted in a report from Press Start, it's said that Ragnarök will have four graphic modes options and that the game will be playable in a purely resolution-favouring mode (4K/30fps), a locked performance mode (60 fps locked), a slightly more demanding resolution mode (4K/40fps), or even at the more demanding performance mode (unlocked up to 120fps).

To get the game to run at these levels, you will need a HDMI 2.1-enabled TV/monitor and the supporting cabling to boot, but it's good to know that Ragnarök will give players plenty of options to experience it in the way they desire.