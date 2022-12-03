God of War: Ragnarök players think they've found Thor's tooth

HQ

If you've played the opening hour of God of War: Ragnarök (or perhaps seen us do so during a livestream that you can watch below), you'll know that fairly early on a pretty intense fight occurs between Kratos and Thor. While we won't go into many of the details of that fight as you can watch that for yourself instead, there is a moment where the God of Thunder loses a tooth.

HQ

And this is important as various players have now taken to Reddit to claim that they've found that very tooth. User Meshugagah has posted a video showing what seems to be the tooth lying on the floor, which was then followed up by a collection of comments from other users that think they've seen it themselves as well.

Have you come across Thor's tooth?

Thanks, GamesRadar.