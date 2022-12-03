Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök players think they've found Thor's tooth

You know the one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've played the opening hour of God of War: Ragnarök (or perhaps seen us do so during a livestream that you can watch below), you'll know that fairly early on a pretty intense fight occurs between Kratos and Thor. While we won't go into many of the details of that fight as you can watch that for yourself instead, there is a moment where the God of Thunder loses a tooth.

HQ

And this is important as various players have now taken to Reddit to claim that they've found that very tooth. User Meshugagah has posted a video showing what seems to be the tooth lying on the floor, which was then followed up by a collection of comments from other users that think they've seen it themselves as well.

Have you come across Thor's tooth?

God of War: Ragnarök

Thanks, GamesRadar.

Related texts

0
God of War: RagnarökScore

God of War: Ragnarök
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Santa Monica Studios' follow-up to the 2018 soft reboot is almost here, but does it stack up to its excellent predecessor? Simply put... yes.



Loading next content