God of War: Ragnarök is the most-nominated game ever at the BAFTAs

BAFTA has recently announced the nominees for its 2023 BAFTA Game Awards ceremony. Leading the charge is God of War: Ragnarök, with a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Game, Narrative, Game Design, and Artistic Achievement.

Elden Ring, the game that has also been receiving a lot of prestigious nominations alongside God of War: Ragnarök, is up for seven awards. Somewhat surprisingly, indie hit Stray is nominated in eight categories at this year's BAFTAs.

If you want to have your say for the BAFTA awards this year, you can, though only in one category. Voting is open now for the EE Game of the Year award, with its shortlist consisting of God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Marvel Snap, and Stray.

The BAFTA Game Awards will take place on Thursday the 30th of March and will be livestreamed on the BAFTA official Twitch channel from 6.50 PM BST.

Will you be tuning into the BAFTAs? Check out the full categories and nominees list here.