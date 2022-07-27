God of War: Ragnarök is the head of Xbox's most anticipated game

HQ

Many well-known people at PlayStation and Xbox have proven how ridiculous the so-called console war is by praising and congratulating each other the last few years, and now it's time for another great example.

This one started when Xbox's Twitter account asked us to answer these five inquires:



The interesting post has understandably lead to some very fascinating and fun responses, including the ones from the head of Xbox himself: Phil Spencer. Especially his answer to what he wants to play next will surprise many.

Spencer has made this clear before, but he still deserves praise for reiterating that his most anticipated game is a PlayStation exclusive somewhere not exactly best known as a place where people send positive and thoughtful messages to developers and such. Respect, Phil.