God of War: Ragnarök is "the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history"

It seems like creating awesome games is a great business model. We already suspected that God of War: Ragnarök would be a huge success considering how good it is, but we are still pleasantly surprised by how well it has performed.

As revealed by Sony on Twitter, God of War: Ragnarök is now "the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history" with 5.1 million sold copies. As you can tell by our review, we think this is very well deserved, and we suspect there will be several more milestones to celebrate during the upcoming weeks and months.

