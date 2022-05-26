God of War: Ragnarök is seemingly close to launch

HQ

Sony and Santa Monica Studio actually claimed God of War: Ragnarök was set to launch in 2021 when they announced the game back in September 2020, but it wasn't exactly surprising when it got delayed to 2022 last summer. We haven't seen or heard much about it since the first gameplay trailer, however, so many have just been waiting for another delay. Turns out, we might get the complete opposite.

Because the Korean rating board has rated God of War: Ragnarök. To put this into perspective: both Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us: Part II were rated less than four months before launch, so it seems like we might get God of War: Ragnarök in September or October if it follows the same trajectory. This also indicates we'll see a lot more from the game other than the very impressive accessibility options in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.