When yours truly shared that God of War: Ragnarök as expected will be rated M for mature in North America I also stated that we'd get the confirmation that the game has finished development within a few days. Well, here's the good news.

The lead developers over at Santa Monica Studio have revealed that God of War: Ragnarök has gone gold, which means it's being sent to mass production so everyone will be able to get their hands on it on November 9.