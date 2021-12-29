Cookies

God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök is coming in September according to PlayStation database

The information places the anticipated game at the at the end of Q2.

HQ

God of War: Ragnarök was planned to be released this year, but was eventually delayed to 2022. As Sony has a pretty hectic spring with Horizon Forbidden West in February and Gran Turismo 7 in March, most people assumed that Kratos would be back during the Summer or perhaps Fall.

Now we might have got a clue thanks to a leaked date from the PlayStation database. This was discovered by Playstation Game Size, and they write that "According To PlayStation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022".

September 30 is a Friday, which is a common week day for game releases. In this particular case, it is also the last day of Sony's Q2 (financial year starts on April 1 for Sony), which makes us believe it's a placeholder date. If that's the case, God of War: Ragnarök will probably be released sometime during July - September.

God of War: Ragnarök

