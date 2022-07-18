Cookies

God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök is already facing the wrath of scalpers

Pre-orders for the Jötnar Edition of the game are already being resold at twice the price.

HQ

Scalpers really just don't quit. Whether it's new game consoles, shoes, limited-edition Lego sets, or more, any product that is desired is ripe and ready to be scalped - and the latest to face this issue are God of War: Ragnarök's special editions.

As Eurogamer reports, scalpers are already re-selling the Jötnar Edition of the game (the most expensive edition of the game, which clocks in at £230) for twice its original asking price. They're able to do so because pre-orders for the edition opened last week, and as the edition is a very limited - since it offers a host of enticing physical items, such as a replica of Mjolnir from the game - scalpers have been purchasing stock and essentially holding it ransom at a far higher price tag than it is retailing for.

Taking a look on eBay, we can see various pre-orders of the Jötnar Edition up for anywhere between £300 and even some at over £550, which is a very high asking price when considering the actual retail value of the edition.

As for when God of War: Ragnarök will launch, the game is set to debut on November 9, 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

HQ
God of War: Ragnarök

