HQ

Back in November, PlayStation Studios and Santa Monica Studio announced God of War: Ragnarök had been Sony's fastest-selling first party launch ever by surpassing 5,1 million copies after just four days, and sales haven't exactly stopped since then.

Santa Monica Studio says God of War: Ragnarök now has sold more than 11 million copies. Its predecessor needed more than a year to reach 10 million sales, so it's safe to say Ragnarök is doing a lot better.