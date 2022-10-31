God of War: Ragnarök goes on sale two weeks early and Cory Barlog explodes in fury

HQ

The days leading up to a big release are always crucial in terms of security and secrecy, but in this case the chain has failed, and with this month's most anticipated title for fans: God of War: Ragnarök.

It was in fact the game's own director, Cory Barlog, who posted on his Twitter account that a retailer had put several copies of the game on sale 10 days before its official release on November 9, and that has caused the developer to explode with fury.

"Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this.

This is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go."

The number of copies that have been distributed is unknown, but details and cutscenes have already surfaced gutting the game's ending. We strongly urge you to mute all words related to God of War on social media and refrain from seeking out information that could ruin the surprise of enjoying one of this year's best games, as we said in our preview.