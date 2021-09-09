God of War: Ragnarok gets an official trailer

HQ

A few months ago, it was revealed that God of War: Ragnarok would not be coming in 2021, and that Sony Santa Monica would instead be gearing up for a 2022 release window, but when exactly in 2022 remained a mystery. Well that question still remains a mystery.

To make up for it, God of War: Ragnarok has now received a new trailer giving a brief look at what the next stage in Kratos' saga will include, and it will see the iconic Sony character fighting to hold back the inevitable wake of Ragnarok, by searching for the famed and respected god, Tyr.

The trailer was a pretty exciting one with a lot to look out for, but there was one vital part missing, a release date. We still have no date for when the game will be arriving, which is a shame as that day can't come any sooner.

This game will also mark the finale of the Norse saga of Kratos' journey, so what location and what pantheon would you like to see the unstoppable warrior heading to next?