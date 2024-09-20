God of War: Ragnarök fails to reach a third of the first game's PC peak player count

HQ

God of War: Ragnarök released just under two years ago on PlayStation 4 and 5 and it ended up being a massive hit, especially where critic reviews are concerned. The end of Kratos' Norse saga gave a potential Game of the Year contender when nothing had managed to stop Elden Ring reaching for the crown.

Now, God of War: Ragnarök is available on PC, and while you might think it was destined for success after the first game was a big hit on the platform, it seems PC players just aren't as interested for the second go-around the Nine Realms. According to SteamDB, the game peaked at just 22,967 players when it launched yesterday. That's less than a third of the first game's peak, which was 73,529 back in January 2022.

Perhaps PC gamers don't see a PlayStation release on Steam as a novelty anymore. There are so many great games to play right now that going to a game that's nearly two years old doesn't have quite the appeal of something fresh. This peak player number could certainly grow as we get to the weekend, but it's unlikely to top the 2018 God of War at this point.

Why do you think God of War: Ragnarök hasn't done as well on PC?