God of War: Ragnarok Devs Reveal Final Video Diary

Sony Santa Monica, the studio behind God of War: Ragnarok, has revealed its final developer diary, which is dedicated primarily to the fans and those who've played the game. God of War: Ragnarok has received widespread praise since its launch, and the team behind the game have taken notice of that.

And so, in this final behind-the-scenes look at the game, Sony Santa Monica thanks those who've supported God of War since its soft reboot in 2018. Throughout the video, there are lots of clips of streamers playing the game and complimenting the work that went into it.

Plenty of artwork is also shown throughout Sony Santa Monica's dev diary, as the team thank those who've shown a lot of enthusiasm to the series since it began. Overall, the team give God of War: Ragnarok's dev diaries a wholesome send off, but for those still enjoying the game, it seems the developers' work isn't finished just yet.