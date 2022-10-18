Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök devs on living up to the hype for the story

And a quick summary of what happened last time.

One of the things most of us can agree on about God of War is that the story is astounding, so it's understandable that this aspect is also what most have the highest expectations for in the upcoming sequel. That's probably why Santa Monica Studios have decided to start a new series of behind-the-scenes videos by talking about this.

The video below has part of God of War: Ragnarök's writing team recap some of the most important things that happened in the last game, ways Ragnarök builds upon this, how it was to make such an ambitious game during the pandemic and their thoughts about ending this Norse portion of the saga after just two games.

Next Tuesday's video will focus on the game's combat, so I definitely think it's worth coming back here then.

God of War: Ragnarök

