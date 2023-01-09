Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wonder Woman

God of War: Ragnarok Developer Joins Monolith's Wonder Woman

The Lead Designer helped create some award-winning features for the 2022 hit title.

Mila Pavlin, who previously worked for Sony Santa Monica, helping to create the accessibility features for God of War: Ragnarok, has now joined Monolith Productions, the developer behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Pavlin praised Monolith's commitment to accessibility over on Twitter, heavily implying that she will be playing a similar role in that game as she did for God of War: Ragnarok. While we still don't know much about the Wonder Woman game, this move does seem to point towards development making some interesting leaps.

Already, we've seen Sony make some great moves towards improving accessibility, but to see these efforts from another developer is encouraging. As stated, we don't know much about Monolith's Wonder Woman game, and haven't seen a trailer or any other promotional material since the end of 2021.

Still, with a Nemesis system coming to the game, and Monolith behind it, there are some promising elements already. Hopefully 2023 can bring some more news our way.

Wonder Woman

