God of War: Ragnarok Developer Joins Monolith's Wonder Woman

HQ

Mila Pavlin, who previously worked for Sony Santa Monica, helping to create the accessibility features for God of War: Ragnarok, has now joined Monolith Productions, the developer behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Pavlin praised Monolith's commitment to accessibility over on Twitter, heavily implying that she will be playing a similar role in that game as she did for God of War: Ragnarok. While we still don't know much about the Wonder Woman game, this move does seem to point towards development making some interesting leaps.

Already, we've seen Sony make some great moves towards improving accessibility, but to see these efforts from another developer is encouraging. As stated, we don't know much about Monolith's Wonder Woman game, and haven't seen a trailer or any other promotional material since the end of 2021.

Still, with a Nemesis system coming to the game, and Monolith behind it, there are some promising elements already. Hopefully 2023 can bring some more news our way.