God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök delayed to 2022

Sony has confirmed what many expected from the get-go, including that the game is coming to both PS4 and PS5.

Quite a few of you picked up on the fact that Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan didn't mention the God of War sequel when talking about the company's line-up for 2021 in the interview with GQ back in February. There's a reason for that.

Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, confirms that what we're calling God of War: Ragnarök has been delayed to 2022 because they want to "ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play". Not exactly surprising considering that many didn't even believe the 2021 date in the reveal teaser, but at least we know for sure now. Hulst also confirms that the highly anticipated sequel will launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so we got two much asked questions answered today.

God of War: Ragnarök

