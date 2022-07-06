God of War: Ragnarök confirms November launch with new trailer

HQ

PlayStation Studios was supposed to reveal the launch date and collector's editions for God of War: Ragnarök last Thursday, but decided to delay the announcement. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait much longer.

The developers over at Santa Monica Studio have finally confirmed that God of War: Ragnarök is set to launch on November 9, and celebrates this with a cool CG trailer that sure makes it seem like we're getting a rematch with Fenrir. Finally, you can see Ryan Hurst, who plays Thor in the game, and the extremely talented art director Rafael Grassetti unbox the special editions in the second video below.

HQ