Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök confirms November launch with new trailer

We're not getting Starfield, but PlayStation and Santa Monica are ready two days earlier than the iconic 11.11.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

PlayStation Studios was supposed to reveal the launch date and collector's editions for God of War: Ragnarök last Thursday, but decided to delay the announcement. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait much longer.

The developers over at Santa Monica Studio have finally confirmed that God of War: Ragnarök is set to launch on November 9, and celebrates this with a cool CG trailer that sure makes it seem like we're getting a rematch with Fenrir. Finally, you can see Ryan Hurst, who plays Thor in the game, and the extremely talented art director Rafael Grassetti unbox the special editions in the second video below.

HQ
HQ
God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts



Loading next content