God of War: Ragnarok Confirms New Game Plus

God of War: Ragnarok will get New Game Plus, it has been confirmed by Sony Santa Monica over on Twitter. There aren't many details of this mode yet, but it has been given a release date of Spring 2023.

God of War: Ragnarok has been one of the stand-out hits of 2022, and so it makes sense that Sony Santa Monica would ride the hype train as far as it will go, giving out updates to players to ensure they'll come back again even after finishing the main story.

2018's God of War also brought New Game Plus shortly after its release, so it's not too surprising that the sequel would include the feature as well. Even so, it is still good to see Sony Santa Monica support their latest title into 2023, meaning there could be even more significant updates after New Game Plus.