Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarok Confirms New Game Plus

Get ready to step back into the apocalypse of Norse myth.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

God of War: Ragnarok will get New Game Plus, it has been confirmed by Sony Santa Monica over on Twitter. There aren't many details of this mode yet, but it has been given a release date of Spring 2023.

God of War: Ragnarok has been one of the stand-out hits of 2022, and so it makes sense that Sony Santa Monica would ride the hype train as far as it will go, giving out updates to players to ensure they'll come back again even after finishing the main story.

2018's God of War also brought New Game Plus shortly after its release, so it's not too surprising that the sequel would include the feature as well. Even so, it is still good to see Sony Santa Monica support their latest title into 2023, meaning there could be even more significant updates after New Game Plus.

God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts

0
God of War: RagnarökScore

God of War: Ragnarök
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Santa Monica Studios' follow-up to the 2018 soft reboot is almost here, but does it stack up to its excellent predecessor? Simply put... yes.



Loading next content