God of War: Ragnarök comes to PC in September

The rumor turned out to be true, but we guess it was always a question of when, not if, God of War: Ragnarök would be released for PC and now we know when it'll happen. During the just finished Sony stream, it was announced that the PC version of the game will arrive on September 19th of this year.

We found this out thanks to a stunning trailer that you can check out below and if you need a reminder of how amazing we thought the game was when it was released for Playstation 4 and 5 in November 2022, you can read our review here.

