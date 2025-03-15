God of War: Ragnarök celebrates the series' 20th anniversary next week with a free update

HQ

God of War is one of those series that has definitely been around for a while and to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Santa Monica Studio now has some really good news. In a relatively big update (considering it's free) on March 20, they will release something called Dark Odyssey for God of War: Ragnarök.

Dark Odyssey will no doubt be familiar to those who have been loyal to the series for a while, as it was the original codename of the first game, before God of War was finally chosen as the title for the franchise. Dark Odyssey is also heavily rooted in the past of the series' main character Kratos (from the earliest games set in Greek mythology) and in God of War 2, for example, Kratos wore an armor by the same name. This armor will be included in the upcoming update, and both Freya and Atreus will be awarded new looks for weapons and other in-game items.

This is definitely a nice celebration of the 20th anniversary of the series, while also being a good throwback to the Greek mythology God of War used to be set in.